"Mamata Banerjee belongs to a Brahmin Hindu family": Kunal Ghosh on Suvendu Adhikari's comment on Bengal CM

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh spoke about BJP MLA and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's 'fake Hindu' statement about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC leader said that Mamata Banerjee belongs to a 'Brahmin Hindu' community and respects all the religions. He further noted that Adhikari, his father and brother, have been with Mamata for many years, but he did not think like this during those days.

"Mamata Banerjee belongs to a Brahmin Hindu family and she is secular, she respects other religions. Suvendu Adhikari, his father and his brother were with Mamata Banerjee for so many days. Suvendu Adhikari was an MLA, MP and a minister from TMC, but he did not think about all this back then," Kunal Ghosh told ANI.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the 'migration' of Hindu families from Murshidabad.

Adhkari, while speaking to ANI, hit out at the TMC-led West Bengal government over the new Jagannath temple in Digha, calling Mamata Banerjee anti-Hindu.

"Mamata Banerjee is a fake Hindu. Do not mislead Hindu people. The Hindus make Hindu temples. Mamata Banerjee is anti-Hindu. Because of her, the Hindu people of Murshidabad are migrating from here," Adhikari said.

The remarks were made with reference to Jagannath temple in Digha being made by the West Bengal government.

On April 20, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Hindus are under threat in the state and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Murshidabad violence, while holding the state police responsible for the incident and calling it a "brutal killing."

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "We are constantly working to keep our culture and religion alive. Hindus are under threat in West Bengal. We want NIA. The state police is fully responsible for this kind of brutal killing. Everyone here wants NIA to come and take up the case." (ANI)

