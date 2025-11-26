Mamata Banerjee allowing Bengal to become hub of illegal immigrants: Giriraj Singh says amid SIR row

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of enabling the spread of illegal immigrants across the country. Singh alleged that the Trinamool Congress administration was compromising national security for political gains.

“Mamata Banerjee is allowing Bengal to become a hub for illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas, and her government is issuing official documents that facilitate their spread across the country. The Bengal government is running on the support of these illegal immigrants and spreading hatred against the Constitution and Hindus,” Singh said.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s recent remarks on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Singh said her resistance was a sign of political “collapse.”

“Now her government is going to collapse. There will be a change in power, and in the coming days, actions will be implemented on the ground. Illegal immigrants will also be removed, and in the future, states like Bengal will have the NRC,” he added.

Echoing Singh’s criticism, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister’s objections to SIR.

“Mamata Banerjee is behaving foolishly. People should understand that SIR is the Election Commission’s work, and if anyone interferes with the EC’s work, the law will take its course. As far as shaking the foundation of the BJP is concerned, Mamata Banerjee should abandon that thought,” he said.

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin also hit out at the Trinamool chief, calling her governance “anarchic.”

“Mamata Banerjee has become a symbol of anarchy… Your attempt to run the government on the support of Bangladeshi infiltrators will fail. You won’t be able to shake even West Bengal, let alone the entire country,” Nabin remarked.

The political confrontation intensified after Mamata Banerjee expressed fears that “terrible chaos” could unfold following the publication of the draft voters’ list on December 9, marking the end of the first phase of the three-stage SIR.

Earlier, addressing an anti-SIR rally in Bangaon, she alleged technical glitches and misuse of technology.

“Because of the internet problem, the booth-level officers (BLOs) are having a tough time uploading the enumeration forms… What I heard is that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used in the SIR exercise. This is being done to replace genuine voters with false voters,” she said.

The Chief Minister, however, assured that her administration would assist citizens in providing documents to ensure their names remain on the electoral roll.

