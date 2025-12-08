Malayalam actor Dileep reaches court ahead of verdict in 2017 actress abduction case

Ernakulam, Dec 8 (IANS) An hour before the much-awaited verdict in the sensational 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case, actor Dileep, the eighth accused, reached the court in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Monday morning amid tight security.

At around 9.30 a.m., Dileep left his residence along with his brother and another accused in the case, proceeding first to the office of his legal counsel before heading to the court premises. A battery of press photographers was present at his home and also at the court premises. He was spotted wearing a white shirt and pants.

All 10 accused in the case have been directed by the court to be present in person at the time of pronouncement of the judgment.

Security arrangements in and around the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court have been significantly tightened in view of the sensitivity of the case and the intense public and media attention it has drawn.

The verdict marks the culmination of nearly eight years of prolonged legal battle following the February 2017 abduction and assault of a prominent Malayalam actress.

The prosecution has alleged that the crime was executed as part of a criminal conspiracy, with Dileep accused of orchestrating the attack. The actor, however, has consistently maintained his innocence.

Since early morning, large numbers of media personnel have assembled near the court complex, with public interest at its peak.

The case, one of the most high-profile trials in Kerala’s legal and cultural history, has had far-reaching consequences for the Malayalam film industry and triggered national debates on women’s safety, abuse of power and accountability in cinema.

Supporters of the survivor, as well as representatives of women’s rights groups, have expressed hope that the verdict will deliver long-awaited justice.

Meanwhile, the accused await the court’s decision amid palpable tension. The court is expected to pronounce the judgment soon.

"All accused in the case will be punished as we have given all the evidence for it," said the counsel for the victim, just before she entered the courtroom.

--IANS

sg/dpb