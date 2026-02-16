Malampuzha mind game: Will A Suresh storm VS’s bastion?

Palakkad (Kerala), Feb 16 (IANS) In Kerala’s layered political theatre, Malampuzha has once again become the epicentre of intrigue. The question dominating political circles is straightforward -- Will A. Suresh, long-time aide of veteran Communist leader V. S. Achuthanandan, enter the fray as a UDF-backed independent? Or will sentiment outweigh strategy?

For the Congress-led UDF, Suresh is more than a prospective candidate. He is viewed as a possible bridge to the emotional and ideological constituency painstakingly built by Achuthanandan over the decades.

Few leaders in Kerala’s Left movement commanded the moral authority and grassroots affection that VS did. Tapping into that residual goodwill in Malampuzha -- his political bastion -- could prove a masterstroke.

The Congress calculation appears simple. Suresh’s years as Achuthanandan’s personal assistant lend him credibility among traditional Left voters who may feel alienated by the current CPI(M) leadership. If even a fraction of that vote base shifts in a triangular contest, the arithmetic could change dramatically. With the BJP also seeking consolidation, even marginal swings may become decisive.

Yet, the gamble carries significant risk.

Suresh has consistently maintained that he remains a Left sympathiser, despite being expelled from the CPI(M) over a decade ago. He has publicly stated that he has no intention of formally joining another political formation. Contesting as a UDF-backed independent may allow him to retain a degree of ideological ambiguity -- but only up to a point. A formal plunge could permanently redefine his political identity. Congress sources indicate that an official announcement from Suresh could come within hours.

Much will depend on the CPI(M)’s candidate selection. If the party fields a member of the Achuthanandan family, emotional loyalty could blunt Suresh’s appeal. In that scenario, stepping back might help him preserve credibility among VS loyalists. However, if the Left opts for a conventional party nominee, Suresh’s entry could evolve into a symbolic rebellion -- a battle not just for votes, but for legacy.

Has Congress secured a prize catch? Potentially. But whether Suresh emerges as a game-changer or remains a speculative card will hinge on timing, optics, and the CPI(M)’s next move.

In Malampuzha, this contest may ultimately be less about party symbols and more about who inherits the political memory of VS, who represented the constituency uninterrupted from 2001 until his retirement in 2021.

--IANS

sg/skp