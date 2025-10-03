Making nation skilled and self-reliant: Journey of Skill India Mission began in Gujarat 

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (IANS) The Skill India Mission, touted as game-changer and visionary scheme, for churning out skillful individuals and professionals for powering the India growth story, saw its seeds sown in Gujarat years ago.

Today, the initiative has opened doors of new opportunities to youth, not just in India but also abroad and marked a strong step towards making the country, a global skills capital.

Interestingly, the ground-breaking move of preparing a future-ready workforce was actually laid down in Gujarat, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the CM of the state.

In 2009, then Chief Minister laid the foundation of the Gujarat Skill Development Mission under which skill development centres and vocational training centres were established across the state.

Currently, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the mission is playing a vital role in providing employable skills to educated unemployed youth.

The scheme saw a national roll-out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 15, 2015.

Titled Skill India Mission, it has emerged as powerful tool for infusing new energy into the country and economically empowering youth and is enabling millions of youths to become self-reliant.

Under the Skill India Mission, the youth are trained in approximately 40 sectors as per industry and market demands. They are also provided with job and self-employment opportunities.

In the past decade, the Skill India Mission has empowered over 60 million youth across the country. These youth are not only supporting their families but also making a significant contribution to the vision of a developed India.

It has not only helped reduce unemployment but has also made youth globally competitive. Under this Mission, training is provided in various sectors such as construction, IT, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing. After training, youth are connected to employment opportunities, strengthening their economic position.

It has laid a strong foundation for the country's economic progress and also realisation of the dream of a self-reliant India.

