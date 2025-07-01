'Make use of social media': Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to YSRCP youth workers

Amaravati, July 1 (IANS) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday, called upon the youth workers of the party to make use of the social media extensively and highlight the "anti-people policies" of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government.

Addressing the youth wing of the party here, Jagan Mohan Reddy said YSRCP was founded on the principles of credibility and values blended with the fighting spirit braving all political pressures and this is the time for the youth to emerge as leader in the future by bringing in influencers into the party and strengthen it.

He said that when YSRCP was formed, he and his mother were the two elected members.

He added that when 18 MLAs of other parties wanted to switch sides, they were asked to quit their parties.

"We had a resounding success fighting against Congress and TDP. In the by-election I won with the highest margin and the entire country looked at us, which became an eyesore to many," he said.

He added that how TDP had poached 23 of the 67 MLAs after the 2014 elections and how the party withstood all the political pressures and became voice of the people questioning the state government on behalf of the people.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the youth should emulate this spirit and their hard work now will be the stepping stone for success in the days to come.

He advised them to highlight the failures of state government and be with the people to get the desired results.

He wants the youth to take to social media in a big way, besides reaching out to the people.

Bring to light the misdeeds of the government through social media and take it to the people highlighting the failures and atrocities of the coalition, he said.

"Be with the people and be available to them when they needed us most. Youth have a great future in the party and it is in your hands as to how you would conduct yourselves. You have to strengthen the party organisationally and assess yourself from time to time," he added.

The YSRCP Chief said the party would be appointing zone-wise working presidents for the youth wing which would include potential MLA candidates.

--IANS

ms/khz