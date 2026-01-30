Make spirit of selfless service integral part of lives: Haryana CM to youth

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday called upon the youth to make knowledge, humility, success, sensitivity, inner strength and a spirit of selfless service an integral part of their lives, stating that these values form the true message and guiding path of India’s great Gurus.

Addressing the 61st foundation day of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College here, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh for the Sikh Education Society.

He expressed pride and honour in participating in the event, which was dedicated to the life, teachings and supreme sacrifices of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

The Chief Minister said, remembering Guru Gobind Singh brings forth the image of a fearless warrior-saint who devoted his entire life to humanity, righteousness and justice.

“Guru-ji taught the world that principles can never be compromised, even at the cost of one’s life, and that self-respect and moral courage are eternal.”

CM Saini remarked that the foundation day of the college celebrates a legacy of thought, tradition and consciousness that has kept the soul of India awakened for centuries.

Established in 1966 in the name of Guru Gobind Singh, the institution aims to inculcate the values of sacrifice, courage, service and humanity among students, which form the very soul of the college.

Highlighting the role of teachers, the Chief Minister said educators not only impart academic knowledge but also guide students in life, instilling values and cultural ethics while upholding the revered ‘Guru-Shishya’ tradition.

He added that Guru Gobind Singh College has contributed significantly to character building, nation building and human development, producing distinguished alumni who have excelled in diverse fields.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Haryana government is committed to providing quality education, moral values and equal employment opportunities to every youth in the state.

Several initiatives have been undertaken in education, skill development, startups, sports and employment to create new avenues for young people.

He said the Haryana State Research Fund has been established to promote higher education and research, receiving over 360 project proposals so far.

