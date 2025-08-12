Make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a complete success: Tripura CM

Imphal, Aug 12 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday urged all sections of people to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to pay homage to those who give up their lives in the country's freedom struggle.

Saha, who on Tuesday led a mega 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling for the observance of the campaign to pay respect to those who sacrifice their lives for India’s freedom.

He said that for the third time, the Har Ghar Tiranga abhiyan was observed following the advice from the central government.

“It is an exceptional occasion to pay respect to the freedom fighters. Such campaigns also boost patriotism among the people, especially among the young generation," Saha said.

The Chief Minister appealed to common people, students, youths, women, farmers, workers, and government officials to observe the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to 15 as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Earlier, hundreds of school students and youths joined a colourful rally to mark the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder, and many important personalities and intellectuals.

Saha on Sunday and Monday also participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at his own assembly constituency, Bordowali and adjoining Banamalipur assembly constituency.

In Manipur's capital, Imphal, around 1,020 motorcyclists, including 137 from the police, on Tuesday participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike rally' covering a distance of around 33 km.

The rally, which is part of the ensuing Independence Day celebrations, was flagged off by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh from Hapta Kangjeibung area in Imphal.

Organised by the Manipur Police and the state's Youth Affairs and Sports department, the rally, covering a distance of nearly 33.5 km, ended at the Khongjom War Memorial complex.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign (August 2 to 15) started under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and to hoist it to mark India's Independence.

The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag.

The Union Ministry of Culture is the nodal Ministry for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

--IANS

sc/dan