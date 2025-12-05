Make functioning more transparent, public-oriented: Haryana CM to officers

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed officers to make departmental functioning more transparent and public-oriented.

He said whenever a tender related to development works in rural areas is issued on the Haryana Engineering Works (HEW) portal by any department, the information should be immediately shared with the sarpanches concerned through SMS. This will ensure that rural representatives receive timely, accurate, and complete information about development works.

“It will also improve monitoring and the quality of implementation. The portal will also provide tender information to the public, further enhancing transparency in works,” he added.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here regarding the progress of budget announcements of the Development and Panchayat Department for 2025-26.

He directed officers to ensure the timely completion of all schemes aimed at strengthening infrastructure in rural areas. He said the government aims to concretise the ‘kachha phirnis’ of villages with a population of more than 1,000 to provide smooth movement for people. It was informed in the meeting that 639 ‘phirnis’ have already been completed, while work on 303 is in progress.

The Chief Minister said that in order to increase the participation of women and provide them a suitable place for meetings and other activities, the government is constructing ‘Mahila Chaupals’ in every village. In the first phase, 754 villages have been identified, out of which construction of 480 ‘Mahila Chaupals’ has been completed, while work on the remaining 274 is underway.

It was informed that under the first phase in rural areas, 994 e-libraries have been renovated and furnished. Books and computers will soon be made available in these libraries. Besides, 415 indoor gyms have been set up so far in rural areas across the state.

Similarly, the construction of community halls for various Scheduled Castes is progressing rapidly in every district. So far, 202 out of 366 panchayats have been completed, while construction of 140 halls is ongoing.

