Major victory, says ABVP as Kerala govt joins PM SHRI scheme after statewide protests

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has hailed the Kerala government's decision to join the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, calling it a major victory for the organisation's sustained campaign and protests across the state.

For months, ABVP had been demanding that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government sign the agreement with the Centre to implement the PM SHRI scheme in Kerala, a move that would enable hundreds of schools to be upgraded to national standards.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced earlier this week that Kerala has finally agreed to join the scheme, after prolonged hesitation and political differences within the ruling front.

In a statement issued on Sunday, ABVP said it was "the only student organisation that consistently raised the demand for immediate incorporation of Kerala into the PM SHRI scheme" since its inception.

The organisation recalled that on April 18, an ABVP delegation had met Minister Sivankutty and submitted a memorandum urging him to approve the agreement.

The student body alleged that instead of addressing their legitimate demands, the Kerala government "attempted to suppress the voice of Vidyarthi Parishad" by using police force and unleashing attacks on its activists, including Kerala State Secretary E.U. Eswaraprasad.

Despite what it described as "coercive measures and political hostility", ABVP said it persisted with statewide demonstrations to push for the implementation of the scheme.

The PM SHRI initiative, launched by the Union Government, aims to develop over 14,500 schools across India by upgrading existing institutions run by central, state, and local bodies.

The scheme is designed to transform these schools into model institutions on par with Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

According to ABVP, around 336 schools in Kerala stand to benefit directly from the programme. Welcoming the latest decision, ABVP Kerala State Secretary E.U. Eswaraprasad said, "This is a victory for the student community that reposed its faith in ABVP. Despite the violent opposition of the ruling dispensation, our relentless efforts have finally borne fruit. The PM SHRI scheme will uplift the academic environment in Kerala and ensure that our students have access to better infrastructure and opportunities."

He added that ABVP would "continue to lead from the front" in raising issues concerning students and the education sector in Kerala.

--IANS

aal/svn