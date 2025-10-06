Major traffic jam on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway as people return home after Dussehra holidays

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (IANS) Long traffic jams were witnessed on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway 65 for the second day on Monday as people headed back to Hyderabad after the Dussehra holidays.

Large number of vehicles were lined up at the Chityala, Choutuppal, and Pantangi toll plazas. There was nearly a 4-km-long traffic jam from Chityala to Pedakaparthy. Officials said the traffic jam on this stretch was due to the construction of a bridge.

Vehicles were moving at snail’s pace at Choutuppal and Dandumalkapur. Police were making efforts to clear the jam.

After Dussehra holidays, holidaymakers were returning to Hyderabad from their home towns in different parts of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Officials said construction of bridges, flyovers and road widening works at few points also added to the jams.

At Pantangi Toll Plaza, authorities opened additional toll booths to ensure faster clearance. Police and traffic personnel were also seen on the ground to clear the jams.

Similar scenes were witnessed on the National Highway on Sunday. Many families returned on Sunday as the educational institutions re-opened on Monday.

The number of vehicles increased since early Monday as many employees started heading back to Hyderabad to join their duties after the festivities.

Buses were also overcrowded with passengers returning to Hyderabad. Officials said it may take few more hours for the traffic jams to clear on the National Highway.

Major crowds were seen at the bus stations in Andhra Pradesh as families headed back to Hyderabad. The Nandigama bus stand in the NTR district was teeming with passengers.

Buses of both Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) were filled to capacity.

Buses reaching Hyderabad from various towns in Telangana including Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad were also crowded.

Due to huge rush, commuters had a tough time in booking tickets even in private buses.

