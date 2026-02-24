Major reshuffle in Rajasthan, 21 IPS officers transferred

Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) The Bhajanlal government has issued transfer and promotion orders for 21 IPS officers, affecting major changes in key positions across Rajasthan. Most of the reshuffle follows recent promotions within the cadre.

In a late-night order on Monday night, the Police Commissioner of Jodhpur and the Special Police Commissioner of Jaipur have been replaced. Inspector General (IG) SOG Sharat Kaviraj has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Jodhpur.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash has been transferred as Special Commissioner of Jaipur.

Jaipur Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash has been posted as IG, Jaipur Range.

Range IGs of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Kota have been reshuffled: Satyendra Singh has been transferred from IG (CID-CB) to IG, Jodhpur Range.

Om Prakash has been moved from the Police Armed Battalion to IG, Bikaner Range.

Hemant Kumar Sharma, IG Bikaner Range, has been posted as IG, SCRB, Jaipur.

Ajay Pal Lamba has been transferred from IG, SCRB Jaipur to IG, SOG Jaipur.

Several senior IPS officers have been promoted and assigned new responsibilities: ADG Crime Branch, Hawa Singh Ghumaria has been promoted to ADG Headquarters. Vipin Kumar Pandey has been promoted from ADG, Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (Headquarters) to ADG Crime Branch, Rajasthan. Prafull Kumar has been promoted from IG Intelligence to ADG Intelligence. Jaipur Range IG Raghavendra Suvasa has been promoted to ADG Training. Jodhpur Range IG Rajesh Meena has been transferred as IG Home Guard, Jaipur. S. Parimal has been shifted from IG Personnel, Police Headquarters, to IG, ACB.

Vikas Kumar, who was handling both ATS and Anti-Narcotics Task Force, will now serve as IG, Anti-Narcotics Task Force. The ATS charge has been withdrawn from him.

Rajesh Singh has been appointed IG, ATS, Jaipur, from IG ACB.

Satyendra Kumar has been appointed CEO of the Rajasthan Institute for Transportation and Innovation (RITI) from IG, SCRB, Jaipur. The post is considered equivalent to that of an IAS-level administrative position.

Preeti Chandra has been appointed IG, Law and Order Administration, Jaipur, from DIG, Armed Battalion First, Jaipur.

Harendra Kumar Mahawar has been posted as IG, CID-CB, Jaipur, from DIG, SSB, Jodhpur.

Rahul Kotki has been transferred from DIG, JDA to IG, Personnel, Police Headquarters, Jaipur.

Kaluram Rawat has been appointed IG, Police Housing, Jaipur, from DIG, Civil Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking.

The late-night reshuffle is being seen as a significant administrative overhaul aimed at strengthening the state’s policing and investigative framework following the latest round of promotions.

