Major fire guts 50 shops in Delhi's Dastkar Nature Bazaar; no casualties reported

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) A major fire broke out at the handicrafts market of Dastkar Nature Bazaar near Andheria Mod in South Delhi on Sunday, destroying around 50 shops and triggering a large-scale firefighting operation. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

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According to fire department officials, the blaze was reported at around 7.30 a.m., following which several fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the flames. The market, known for its handicrafts and artisan products, witnessed thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky as the fire rapidly spread through multiple shops in the complex.

Providing details about the incident, Fire Officer Manish Sherawat said the department received the distress call early in the morning and responded promptly.

“We received the call at about 7.30 in the morning. It was near Andheria Mod. This market specialises in handicrafts. Our vehicle reached Vasant Kunj. The fire is now under control and has been extinguished. There are no casualties,” Sherawat told IANS.

Visuals from the site showed thick smoke billowing from the market complex as flames engulfed several stalls and shops. The blaze reportedly spread quickly due to the presence of flammable materials used in handicraft products and shop structures.

Initial reports indicate that around 50 shops have been gutted in the blaze, causing significant losses to shop owners and artisans who operate in the market.

Earlier on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out near the Matiala fish market in Delhi, engulfing hundreds of slums and triggering panic among residents. The blaze destroyed nearly 300 to 400 slums, leaving several families homeless and prompting urgent calls for assistance from the government.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 11.53 p.m. and quickly spread through the densely populated slum area. The Delhi Fire Service received the emergency call around 11.50 p.m., after which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames.

A total of 24 fire tenders, along with senior fire officials, were deployed to tackle the blaze, which was classified as a medium-category fire. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours and managed to bring the situation under control by around 4.00 a.m. Cooling operations were later carried out to prevent the fire from reigniting and to ensure the safety of nearby residents.

--IANS

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