Major fire destroys Bajaj Allianz office in Siwan; no casualties reported

Patna, June 13 (IANS) A major fire broke out at the Bajaj Allianz office near Hotel Prakash at Babunia Mor in Siwan city early Friday morning, causing extensive damage to property and valuables. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

According to preliminary reports, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

The blaze quickly engulfed the entire office, reducing documents, computers, furniture, and other assets to ashes within minutes.

Branch head Dharmendra Kumar Mishra confirmed the incident and said the office was closed at the time.

“We are in the process of calculating the total loss. The fire was first noticed by a passer-by who alerted us and the fire brigade. Authorities responded promptly and managed to control the flames before they spread further,” Mishra said.

“As the office was closed, no casualty was reported. We have informed the head office in Delhi and the zonal office in Patna about the fire mishap,” Mishra said.

The fire also caused panic at the adjoining Hotel Prakash, but timely action by the fire brigade averted a major disaster.

The area around Babunia Mor is densely populated with houses adjoining each other. The swift action of firefighters prevented the spread of flames to other buildings.

Eyewitnesses said smoke was first seen billowing from the office early in the morning, prompting an immediate alert to local emergency services.

A total of six fire engines were used to douse the flame in three hours.

The local police and fire department have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

A full assessment of the damage is currently underway.

Earlier on May 15, a fire broke out at the Bihar Election Commission office situated on Serpentine Road in the state capital, triggering panic among the employees. Upon receiving an alert, multiple fire tenders reached the location and controlled the blaze.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, even as electronic equipment and other materials kept in the server room and conference hall were burnt to ashes.

--IANS

ajk/rad