Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Tamil Nadu; 55 IAS officers transferred

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred 55 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including top department secretaries, district collectors, and corporation commissioners.

The wide-ranging changes were announced through an official order issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam.

One of the key changes involves P. Shankar, currently the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, who has been appointed as the new Secretary of Higher Education.

He replaces C. Samayamoorthy, who will now serve as Secretary of the State Human Resources Department.

In another important move, G. Prakash, Principal Secretary, has been appointed as the Member Secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), replacing S. Prabhakar.

The latter has been transferred to the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project (TNIAMP), where T. S. Jawahar is set to retire on June 30.

Rajendra Ratnoo, returning from central deputation, has been appointed as Member Secretary of the Chennai River Restoration Trust (CRRT).

Meanwhile, TTDC Managing Director Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has taken charge as Secretary of the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department.

Additional Chief Secretary S. Vijayakumar, who was serving as Chairman and Managing Director of TNUIFSL, has been appointed as Commissioner of Land Reforms.

In another key financial appointment, S. Nagarajan, Secretary of Finance (Expenditure), has been posted as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, succeeding D. Jagannathan, who is retiring at the end of the month.

R.V. Sajveevana, Additional Secretary, Special Programme Implementation Department, has been named Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation, replacing Shreya P. Singh, who moves to the TN Urban Habitat Development Board as Managing Director.

P. Madhusudhan Reddy, Director of the Land Survey Scheme, will now serve as Director of Municipal Administration, replacing S. Sivarasu, who becomes the new Managing Director of TNUIFSL.

Alby John Varghese, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation (TANGEDCO), has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA), taking over from M. Govinda Rao, who will now head TANGEDCO as Managing Director.

Nine new district collectors have also been named: S. Arunraj – Perambalur, Narnavare Manish Shankarao – Tirupur, V. Saravanan – Tiruchirappalli, T. Sneha – Chengalpattu, K.J. Praveen Kumar – Madurai, Dr. N.O. Sukhaputra – Virudhunagar, S. Kandasamy – Erode, Durga Moorthy – Namakkal and K. Porkodi – Sivaganga Significant appointments have also been made in municipal corporations across the state with M.P. Amit, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), been appointed Commissioner of Tirupur Corporation. Dr. Monica Rana – Commissioner, Tirunelveli Corporation, V. Madhubalan – Commissioner, Tiruchirappalli Corporation, Panod Mrukendar Lal – Commissioner, Thoothukudi Corporation, R. Saranya – Commissioner, Avadi Corporation, Nishant Krishna – Commissioner, Hosur Corporation and Arpit Jain – Commissioner, Erode Corporation Additionally, Aftab Rasool, Project Officer, DRDA Pudukkottai, who was on deputation in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, will now serve as Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) of the GCC.

The reshuffle is being viewed as a move to streamline governance, energise field administration, and prepare the state machinery ahead of key policy and development rollouts in the coming months.

--IANS

aal/pgh