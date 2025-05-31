Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar, 47 IAS officers transferred

Patna, May 31 (IANS) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar, the state government has transferred 47 IAS officers, including District Magistrates (DMs) from several key districts.

A formal notification to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department on Saturday.

The reshuffle impacts almost every district in Bihar, including the state capital Patna.

Chandrashekhar Singh, who served as District Magistrate of Patna, has been promoted and appointed as the Commissioner of Patna Division.

A 2010-batch IAS officer, Singh held the post of Patna DM for a significant tenure and was seen as a steady administrative hand in the capital.

Tyagarajan S.M., the current DM of Gaya, will now serve as the Patna DM. He is a 2011-batch IAS officer and has been known for his administrative acumen in the Gaya district.

Rajiv Roshan, DM of Darbhanga, has been appointed Commissioner of the Saran Division.

Koshal Kishore, Director of ICDS, will now serve as the Commissioner of Darbhanga Division.

Avanish Kumar Singh, DM of Munger, has been elevated to the post of Commissioner of Munger Division.

Raj Kumar, previously the Managing Director of COMFED, has been made the Commissioner of Tirhut Division.

Himanshu Kumar Rai, the 2010 batch IAS officer, and the special secretary in the planning and development department of Bihar has been appointed as a commissioner of the Bhagalpur division.

Navin Kumar, the 2011 batch IAS officer who was serving as a commissioner of the state transport department was given the charge of district magistrate of Khagaria.

Kaushal Kishore, the 2012 batch IAS officer who was serving as a district magistrate of Supaul has been transferred to the post of district magistrate of Darbhanga.

This administrative overhaul is seen as a strategic move by the Bihar government to place experienced officers in key positions as the political atmosphere in the state heats up ahead of elections.

