Major blow to LWE as 21 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district

Raipur, Oct 26 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned in the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat that Maoism is nearing its end in the country, 21 hardcore Maoists, including senior cadres, laid down their arms and surrendered before authorities in Antagarh, Kanker district, on Sunday. The group deposited 18 sophisticated weapons, marking a boost to the state’s anti-LWE operations under the ‘Poona Margham’ rehabilitation policy.

Reacting to the surrender, state Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wrote on his X handle, “The ‘Puna Margem – Rehabilitation to Regeneration’ initiative has emerged as a transformative force in Bastar, dismantling the anti-people ideology of Maoism and ushering in a new era of peace and progress. In a significant development today, 21 Naxalites in Kanker district renounced violence and surrendered, reaffirming the growing success of the ‘Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy – 2025’ and the ‘Niyad Nella Naar Scheme'.

"These policies are fostering trust and hope in regions long affected by extremism. Young individuals, once misled by the false promises of Maoist ideology, are now embracing the path of development and opportunity. The shift from guns to growth reflects a deeper realization that sustainable progress lies in constructive engagement, not conflict. The government remains fully committed to rehabilitating surrendered Naxalites, ensuring they are reintegrated into society with dignity and purpose.”

The surrendering cadres comprised four Division Vice Committee Members (DVCMs), nine Area Committee Members (ACMs), and eight party members, with 13 women and eight men among them. Notably, Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, a key figure in the Keshkal Division (North Sub-Zonal Bureau), was part of the group. All had been active in the Kuemari and Kiskoda Area Committees for years, perpetrating violence in the Antagarh region. They arrived from Barrebeda village early morning, escorted by a police team to the local camp, police officials said.

The weapons included three AK-47 rifles, four Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), two INSAS rifles, six .303 rifles, two single-shot rifles and one Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) — a haul valued at over ₹10 lakh in black-market terms. This surrender follows 50 Naxalites who capitulated at the Kamteda camp just a day prior, underscoring a surge in defections.

“This transformation has been made possible under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strategic guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. Their efforts have helped restore public confidence in governance across Bastar, weakening Maoist influence and encouraging more individuals to abandon violence. The Bastar region, once a stronghold of LWE, is now witnessing a rapid transition towards peace and development. Infrastructure projects, livelihood schemes, and community outreach are reshaping the socio-economic landscape. The government’s ‘double-engine’ model — driven by both central and state leadership — is steadfast in its resolve to make India Naxal-free by March 31, 2026,” CM Sai said.

“The surrender of 21 Naxalites is not just a statistic — it is a symbol of change, a testament to the power of inclusive governance, and a beacon of hope for communities that have long lived under the shadow of insurgency. As more youth choose education, employment and empowerment over extremism, Bastar stands poised to become a model of resilience and renewal.”

Data from Chhattisgarh Police reveals a dramatic decline in Maoist activity this year. Since January 2025, over 1,200 cadres have surrendered statewide, depositing over 900 weapons, including 150 AK-47s and INSAS rifles. Bijapur saw 410 surrenders by October, while Dantewada recorded 71 in September alone, many citing disillusionment with Maoist ideology and improved security.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a recent statement, credited these efforts for a 40 per cent drop in Naxal violence, with Bastar incidents down 25 per cent year-on-year. Authorities have initiated rehabilitation for the group, including medical checks and vocational training. With over 1,400 surrenders since 2023 under the policy, Chhattisgarh aims for a “Naxal-free” state by 2026, focusing on economic integration to sustain peace in the Red Corridor.

