'Maintain restraint': CM Mamata's appeal to Trinamool supporters amid attack on BJP leaders

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) Amid attacks on BJP Lok Sabha member and a party legislator earlier on Monday allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists at Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday indirectly issued an appeal to her party supporters to main restraints and maintain an ambience of harmony in the backdrop of the massive natural calamity in North Bengal.

The vehicles of BJP Lok Sabha member, Khagen Murmu and the party’s chief whip in the West Bengal Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, were attacked at Bamandanga in Jalpaiguri, while they were on their way to Nagrakata in the same district to help with relief and rescue efforts for the people in the hills, Terai and Dooars regions in north Bengal hit by devastating rains, floods, and landslides during the last couple of days.

Murmu was severely injured after being hit by a stone allegedly pelted by Trinamool Congress activists. Even Ghosh received minor injuries.

A couple of hours after that, CM Mamata Banerjee issued a general social media appeal calling for maintaining restraints.

However, in her statement, she neither mentioned the attack on the BJP leaders nor made it clear for whom her restraint appeal was meant.

“Please stay calm, do not pay heed to rumors, and cooperate with those around you. At this time, no unpleasant incidents are desirable; by standing by each other, we will collectively face this crisis,” the Chief Minister’s statement read.

According to her, with many people facing severe losses in the disaster in North Bengal, the necessity of the time is unity and patience.

“I request everyone, do not lose courage, and maintain restraint and caution. The government and administration are fully standing by the people, and together we will overcome this disaster,” the Chief Minister added.

After reaching north Bengal, the Chief Minister said that the state government will not only repair the roads damaged by the rainfall and landslides, but will also arrange for the re-construction of the houses damaged as a result.

--IANS

src/pgh