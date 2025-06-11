Main accused in Bengal porn racket case arrested (2nd Ld)

Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) Shweta Khan alias Fultusi, the prime accused behind the West Bengal porn racket case, was finally arrested by the West Bengal Police on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the policemen first arrested her son Aryan Khan and then her daughter Zoya Khan, a co-accused in the porn racket case.

Based on the questioning of Aryan and Zoya, state police sources said the whereabouts of their mother were available and based on that she was also arrested late Wednesday evening from a hideout in the Alipore area in south Kolkata.

The main charges against Shweta, Aryan, and Zoya are holding a woman from the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal captive for six months and brutally assaulting her with an iron rod after she refused to participate in pornographic video shoots allegedly orchestrated by the three accused.

Since Zoya is a minor, her case will be processed under the Juvenile Justice Act and referred to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Meanwhile, Aryan has denied his involvement in the porn rackets and said that he had a relationship with the victim woman who wanted to marry him.

Police action has intensified after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the incident and wrote to the West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, demanding immediate arrests under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The NCW also instructed the state police to ensure that the victim receives free medical treatment and psychological counselling.

Additionally, the Commission has directed the DGP to submit a detailed action-taken report within three days.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister, Sukanta Majumdar, has alleged that Shweta Khan has close links with several senior leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress has not yet responded to the allegations.

