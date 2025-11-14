Mahila and Youth is the new MY equation of Bihar: PM Modi on NDA’s stellar show

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the BJP-led NDA’s stupendous performance in the Bihar Assembly elections was a mandate against the ‘jungle raj’ and appeasement policy of the Mahagathbandhan parties.

Addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters at the BJP HQs, PM Modi said that he made two specific requests before the Bihar electorate – to cast their vote in record numbers and give a strong mandate to the NDA. He added that the people of Bihar heard his request and blessed the NDA with a strong mandate.

“The people of Bihar have voted for a developed Bihar. The people of Bihar have voted for a prosperous Bihar. During the election campaign, I had urged the people of Bihar for a record voting, and the people of Bihar have broken all records. I had urged the people of Bihar to ensure a massive victory for the NDA, and the people of Bihar have honoured this request of mine as well,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the MY (Muslim-Yadav) equation, flaunted by the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) as its support base to appease certain sections, he said that the youth of Bihar have chosen a new MY formula for such people.

“People of Bihar have given a new meaning to MY – Mahila and Youth. Their dreams and aspirations have completely vanquished the MY formula, as practised and furthered by certain parties to achieve their political interests,” he said.

The Prime Minister further praised all the junior alliance partners of NDA, including Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha and Chirag Paswan for the stellar results in the Bihar elections and also commended the party booth workers as well as foot soldiers who did a commendable job on the ground and ensured a thumping mandate for the alliance.

--IANS

mr/uk