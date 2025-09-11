Mahavitran ranks number one in India for reliable power supply: Maha CM

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Energy Department, on Thursday said that the state-run electricity distribution company Mahavitran ranks number one in India for reliable power supply with a score of 93.

“This has set new benchmarks in reliable power supply, financial stability and energy transition. REC ranked Mahavitaran on five major parameters like ease of living/doing business, financial viability of distribution company, energy transition and regulatory governance,” claimed the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Energy Department, companies working in this sector, various agencies, from field level employees to officers, engineers and boards of directors, as well as the systems working in the non-conventional energy sector, for providing customer-oriented and consistently quality services.

He also congratulated the electricity consumers and mentioned that their trust in all these systems is also important in Mahavitaran’s top ranking. He has also expressed his appreciation that this ranking has confirmed that Maharashtra's energy sector is moving in the right direction and strongly.

“The government of India's 'REC' Maharatna company and the Power Foundation of India have announced the ranking based on various criteria. In this, Maharashtra has secured 'A' category by scoring 93 points,” said the Chief Minister.

He further stated that Maharashtra has planned for electricity demand till 2035.

“Maharashtra has also secured the first position as a state that has planned for such a demand in the energy sector. The state currently has an installed capacity of 42,000 MW, and in the next five years, another 45,000 MW will be added to this, increasing it to 87,000 MW,” he added.

The government release said that Maharashtra has topped the country in the Western region in the ratings given by REC and PFI, adding that Maharashtra has scored the highest marks in all the criteria compared to the states of Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli-Diu and Daman in the Western region.

“Maharashtra has scored 32 points in reliability of power supply, 25 points in financial viability in terms of distribution, 17 points for ease of living, ease of living/doing business, 15 points for adaptability to changes in the energy sector or energy transition and 5 points for regulatory governance,” it added.

The official release also reiterated that Maharashtra has scored the highest score of 93 points and has achieved the ‘A’ category rating.

According to the Energy Department sources, Maharashtra has decided to generate 52 per cent of its energy from green sources by 2030.

“It has started planning to provide 100 per cent electricity to farmers in the state through daytime and complete solar power projects of 16,000 MW by the end of December 2026. This planning has also been acknowledged by the REC rating,” sources said.

