Maharishi Valmiki’s teachings symbolise social harmony: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that Maharishi Valmiki’s life and teachings continue to inspire generations with their message of compassion, equality, and the dignity of labour.

Speaking at the Valmiki Dalit Mahapanchayat held in Trilokpuri on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, the Chief Minister said that through his immortal work, the Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki reminded society that true strength comes from harmony and humanity.

“Maharishi Valmiki gave the world the Ramayana, through which we came to know the life and character of Lord Shri Ram in all its depth. His message of compassion and equality is timeless and continues to guide us even today,” said the Chief Minister.

The special event was attended by citizens, community leaders, and public representatives from different walks of life, who shared their thoughts on Maharishi Valmiki’s philosophy and teachings. MLA Ravikant was also present on the occasion.

Talking about the message of the Ramayana, the Chief Minister said that both Lord Shri Ram and Maharishi Valmiki showed us how equality and compassion form the foundation of a just society.

She said, “Lord Shri Ram walked hand in hand with everyone - Kevat, Nishadraj, Shabari, and the Vanar Sena - teaching us that progress happens only when every section of society moves forward together.”

The Chief Minister added that Maharishi Valmiki’s own life shows that anyone can transform their destiny through self-awareness and discipline. “His life was one of deep reflection and service. He showed that real religion lies in compassion, truth, and helping others,” she said.

In a related development, Delhi BJP President Shri Virendra Sachdeva offered prayers at Shri Valmiki Temple located on Mandir Marg and prayed for the prosperity of the people of Delhi.

Sachdeva also met Mahant Mahamandaleshwar Kishan Shah Vidyarthi Ji Maharaj of Shri Valmiki Temple. BJP Treasurer Satish Garg was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media after the prayers, Sachdeva extended greetings to the people of Delhi on Maharishi Valmiki’s birth anniversary and said that the Ramayana, composed by Maharishi Valmiki, acquaints us with the divine character of Lord Shri Ram.

He stated that the way Maharishi Valmiki portrayed the life of Lord Shri Ram during his own lifetime continues to serve as a source of inspiration andan ideal for all of us.

He said that Delhi is moving ahead on the path of development, and with the continuous all-round efforts of the BJP government, this progress will continue in every sphere.

