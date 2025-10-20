Maharashtra's 'Vision Document' will realise dream of 'Viksit Bharat': CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dreamed of a fully developed India in the centenary year of Independence in 2047. "Maharashtra will not lag behind anywhere in fulfilling this dream and Maharashtra's 'Vision Document' will definitely be helpful for that," he said.

CM Fadnavis was speaking at the meeting of the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 Advisory Committee meeting. In this meeting, the Advisory Committee approved the draft Viksit Maharashtra 2047 document.

The draft, which will soon be placed before the Cabinet for approval, provides a 'roadmap' to achieve the goal of Viksit Maharashtra in three phases by 2029, 2035 and 2047.

CM Fadnavis said, the draft document of a Viksit Maharashtra is a historical document and it should be used while making any plans and policies in the future.

“This 'document' will enable Maharashtra to compete not with the states but with the world. This entire draft should be converted into a video from which the citizens can understand it in an easy way,” he added.

“The agencies should henceforth create a mechanism for accepting proposals based on artificial intelligence on proposals coming for approval. If there are shortcomings in the proposal, they should be tried to remove them based on artificial intelligence in advance, this should save a lot of time. The department will have to take action only to check the accuracy of the work done by artificial intelligence. The Urban Development and Revenue departments should complete this action at the earliest. LLM (Large Language Model) should be created to do effective work based on artificial intelligence,” said the chief minister.

He instructed that Industries Department should set up a system based on 'Cloud Computing' for beneficiary information of various schemes through partnerships. It will be used by all agencies. He ordered that a sustainable development model should be created that will not face any problems in the future while taking the state forward.

The chief minister expressed gratitude for the suggestions given by the citizens for preparing this draft, saying that this shows how conscious the citizens are towards the development of the state.

Meanwhile the government release said that a survey was conducted in the state from June 19, 2025 to July 28, 2025 for the draft of Developed Maharashtra 2047. In this, 4 lakh citizens responded from across the state. These responses included 35 thousand 'audio messages'.

They also contained a lot of development suggestions. Similarly, more than 7 lakh citizens participated in specific surveys of various departments.

