Maharashtra: Woman doctor’s suicide sparks outrage across political spectrum

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) A death of a woman doctor, allegedly by suicide at a government-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Phaltan taluka in Satara district in a hotel room, has evoked angry reactions from ruling and opposition party leaders. She left a note on her palm, accusing a police officer of raping and sexually harassing her over the past five months.

Former Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and veteran NCP leader Ramraje Nimbalkar said: “The incident has defamed Phaltan. Everyone knows why it happened. If the CDR is checked, this matter will be solved.”

He appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a high-level inquiry. Nimbalkar, who hails from Phaltan in Satara district, condemned the death of the woman doctor by suicide, saying, “I do not want to accuse anyone. Earlier, government officials used to demand postings in Phaltan taluka.”

Former minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde demanded that an independent SIT should be appointed to investigate the entire matter, and that the case should be conducted in a fast-track court with strict punishment for the guilty. He said he would be writing a letter in this regard to the Chief Minister tomorrow.

“The incident that occurred with the female doctor, who was serving in the medical field in Phaltan in Satara district and originally from Vadwani taluka in Beed district, is extremely tragic. My heartfelt condolences to that doctor sister. I share in the grief that has befallen her family due to her untimely demise. The guilty in this incident should face strict punishment, and moreover, if her complaints were ignored by superiors simply because she was from the Munde community and from Beed, then this is extremely serious,” he expressed.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, “The duty of the police is to protect, but if they themselves are exploiting a female doctor, how will justice be served? Why was no action taken when this girl had previously lodged a complaint? The Mahayuti government repeatedly shields the police, which is leading to an increase in police atrocities.”

He further stated, “Merely ordering an inquiry in this case is not enough. The police officers allegedly responsible for the woman doctor taking such an extreme step should be sacked from their jobs, otherwise, they could exert pressure on the investigation. Why was her earlier complaint not taken seriously? Those who ignored it and those who shielded these police officers should face action. Until action is taken against the police, police atrocities will not be curbed.”

Former Leader of Opposition in the state council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve slammed the state government while condemning the incident. “The accused in the Phaltan suicide case flee, and then the Chief Minister orders ‘strict’ action. The suicide of a daughter from Marathwada who has been struggling since birth to move forward is indicative of the protector becoming the predator. A woman who has taken a vow of public service has to endure such mental harassment and meets such an unfortunate end. Our demand is that the government should form an independent inquiry committee consisting of officers from outside Satara district to conduct a thorough investigation into this.”

Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar said that the Women’s Commission has taken note of the incident. “Currently, a case has been registered at the Phaltan City Police Station under Sections 64(2)(N) and 108 of the Indian Penal Code. A search team has been dispatched to arrest the absconding accused, Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar.”

Earlier, in her suicide note, the victim wrote that police officer Gopal Badane raped her multiple times over five months. Her note also named another individual, Prashant Bankar, accusing him of mentally harassing her. Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor was staying. The 28-year-old doctor hailed from Beed district and was employed at a government hospital in Phaltan.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home Department, spoke with the Satara Superintendent of Police and ordered the immediate suspension of the officers named by the woman doctor in her suicide note. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in a statement, said that CM Fadnavis has directed that stringent action be taken against all those accused in the case.

However, the victim's relatives have alleged foul play. “There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to prepare a wrong mortem report. She tried to complain about it. She should get justice,” said one of the victim’s family members.

--IANS

sj/pgh