Maharashtra: Wife kills husband with axe 3 weeks after marriage

Sangli, June 12 (IANS) Just days after the gruesome Raja Raghuvanshi murder case sent shockwaves across the country, another chilling crime involving a newlywed couple has emerged, this time from Maharashtra, where a woman, married for just three weeks, allegedly killed her husband.

The woman used an axe to kill her husband while he slept following a heated argument over the latter's insistence on consummating their marriage 15 days after the wedding.

The incident took place in Sangli district on the night of June 10, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to the police, the couple -- Anil Lokhande and Radhika Lokhande -- were married on May 23.

The officials mentioned that it was Anil's second marriage. His first wife had died of cancer.

On Tuesday night, the couple engaged in a violent altercation over consummation that reportedly continued late into the night.

Radhika was exasperated by Anil's insistence, and around midnight, when he retired to bed, in a sudden act of rage, she picked up an axe and fatally struck her husband on the head, the officials said.

He died instantly, officials said. Shortly after committing the murder, Radhika reportedly called her cousin and confessed to the crime.

Police arrested her on Wednesday and produced her before a magistrate, who remanded her to two days' police custody.

A case has been registered against her under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder.

Police sources indicate that ongoing family discord may have led to the crime, though further investigations are underway to determine the precise motive.

This shocking incident comes close on the heels of the sensational murder of Indore-based Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Raja and his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, were married on May 11 and had left for their honeymoon on May 20. Merely three days into the trip, both went missing.

The case, which initially began as a missing person report, took a sinister turn when Raja's body was discovered in a deep gorge in Meghalaya on June 2.

His autopsy revealed two severe head injuries -- one at the back and another on the front -- confirming a brutal murder.

Further investigation uncovered a premeditated plot allegedly orchestrated by Sonam, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and three of his friends -- Akash Rajput, Anand Kurmi, and Vishal Singh Chauhan.

On June 7, Sonam surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

All five accused, including Sonam and Raj, confessed to the crime and have been remanded to eight days of police custody.

--IANS

sd/rad