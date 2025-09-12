Maharashtra, US state of Iowa sign MoU for collaboration in multiple sectors

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US state of Iowa, paving the way for collaboration in agriculture, biotechnology, financial services, infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

CM Fadnavis announced that this partnership will create new opportunities for innovation and exchange between the two states. He further stated that the key areas of cooperation will comprise growth in investment and economic exchanges, collaboration in agriculture, food processing, healthcare, tourism, sports, and renewable energy and academic and research linkages between universities and institutions.

CM Fadnavis told reporters: "Iowa is a leading state in agricultural production and agri-technology. This partnership offers Maharashtra a tremendous opportunity in agriculture, technology, and industry. Advanced technologies in AI-driven farming, digitization, healthcare, vocational training, biotechnology, renewable energy, and infrastructure will be introduced to Maharashtra through joint initiatives with Iowa universities and institutions.”

He further noted that India’s remarkable progress in renewable energy will gain new momentum through this cooperation.

He added: “Maharashtra has previously signed sister-state agreements with Japan and Germany, which boosted trade, industry, and cultural exchanges. This is the first such agreement with a US state, and it will strengthen India–US relations.” Both sides have agreed on regular delegation visits to enhance collaboration.

Governor Kim Reynolds expressed optimism, saying, “It is an honor to partner with one of India’s most dynamic states, Maharashtra. This agreement is a strategic step towards promoting innovation, economic growth, and global cooperation. Both states will collaborate on industrial, educational, and agricultural projects, with delegations exchanging visits annually.”

According to the government release, the partnership will help adoption of Iowa’s advanced agri-tech in Maharashtra to boost productivity, growth of food processing industries and increased export opportunities, digital governance, e-services, and smart farming initiatives, enhanced healthcare services through research and training collaborations and skill development and job creation via vocational training and industrial partnerships.

Further, the partnership between Maharashtra and Iowa will boost expansion of renewable energy projects, reducing pollution and ensuring sustainable growth, promotion of tourism, cultural exchanges, and sports collaborations, increased US-India investments, industrial growth, and direct business partnerships, global exposure for students and researchers through academic linkages and global reputation of Maharashtra as an industrial and technology partner.

