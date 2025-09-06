Maharashtra: Ujjwala Yojana brings drastic changes in lives of Latur women

Latur, Sept 6 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a social welfare scheme to support PM Modi’s vision of smoke-free rural India, is bringing drastic and positive changes in the lives of women across the country, by replacing their smoke-filled kitchens with clean LPG gas.

In Maharashtra’s Latur district, too, the PMUY scheme has brought decisive changes in the lives of women residents, particularly at the grassroots level.

A couple of beneficiaries in Latur’s Ausa village spoke to IANS and shared how the scheme was making their lives easier and comfortable by providing them with clean fuel in the kitchens.

Beneficiary Shobha Balkrishna Wade, a resident of Ausa city, said that earlier she used to cook food on a stove, but was using a gas cylinder to prepare meals. This has had a calming effect on her lungs.

Shobha Vade said, “This has proved to be very beneficial for us. Earlier, we faced a lot of problems and also suffered due to the smoke. We had to go to the forest to get the wood. But, after getting a gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme, I am cooking food on LPG. This has brought a positive change in my life. Many thanks to PM Modi for this."

Another beneficiary, Jyoti Anand Wade, said that the Ujjwala Yojana has brought new hope to the lives of women.

“After getting the gas connection, we are now free from smoke. Working in the kitchen has become convenient. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” she added.

Under the PMUY scheme, the beneficiaries are entitled to a completely free LPG connection, including the first refill and a stove. The scheme also offers a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year (pro-rated for 5 kg connections) to all PMUY consumers, easing their financial burden and promoting clean cooking fuel adoption.

