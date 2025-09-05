Maharashtra transport minister becomes first Tesla Model Y owner in India, vows to raise awareness about EVs

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday became the first official Tesla Model Y owner in India, marking a symbolic step towards promoting Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the state. Sarnaik, who purchased the Tesla Model Y just a day after the company opened its first showroom in Mumbai, said he bought the car to inspire people — especially the youth — to embrace sustainable transportation.

Speaking to the media outside the newly-inaugurated Tesla showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Sarnaik shared that the car is a gift for his grandson.

“This purchase is more than a personal decision — it's a statement. I want to create awareness about electric mobility. I believe children should grow up seeing EVs as a normal part of life,” he said.

Sarnaik also emphasised the government's commitment to promoting eco-friendly transportation.

“Our administration is focussed on building a cleaner, greener Maharashtra. I did not receive any special discount. I am just a proud customer like everyone else,” he added.

The Tesla Model Y, is being sold in India in the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration. There are two variants -- standard RWD priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), and Long Range RWD priced at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The momentous occasion drew large crowds to the Tesla experience centre, with families arriving for test drives and a glimpse of the iconic EV.

“I felt amazing being here today. The experience was out of this world. We’re trying it for the first time,” said one excited visitor.

Adding to the support for EVs, Sarnaik’s son and Shiv Sena leader Parvesh Sarnaik echoed his father’s sentiments.

“Electric vehicles are the future. I urge the people of Maharashtra to make the switch. It’s time we take bold steps toward a sustainable tomorrow,” he said.

Tesla’s first Indian outlet spans over 4,000 square feet and serves as both a retail and experience centre. It was inaugurated on July 15 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside Tesla’s South Asia Regional Director Isabel Fan. A day later, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the centre and took the test drive.

Earlier in July, Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd received its official trade certificate from the Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO), enabling the company to begin vehicle registrations and test drives in India.

Interestingly, Pratap Sarnaik’s journey is also symbolic of aspiration and progress. From a humble background in Thane district, he has risen to become a four-time MLA from Ovala-Majiwada and now leads Maharashtra’s EV push.

EVs are increasingly viewed as the future of transport, offering environmental benefits, policy incentives, and cutting-edge technology. While challenges such as infrastructure and cost remain, growing consumer interest and government support are accelerating the shift toward a cleaner automotive future.

--IANS

jk/rad