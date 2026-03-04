Maharashtra to urge Centre to amend rules on explosive factories: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday told the Legislative Council that the state government will soon make a representation to the Centre seeking amendments to the rules framed in 2008 governing explosive factories.

Replying to a debate under Rule 93, the Chief Minister said it was essential to introduce automation-based measures in the handling of explosives to reduce human intervention and enhance worker safety.

“It is very important to take automation-based measures in the process of handling explosives. This will reduce human intervention and help safeguard the lives of workers. The state government will submit a detailed representation to the Central Government to amend the rules of 2008 regarding explosive factories,” he said.

CM Fadnavis said that a massive explosion recently occurred at a private explosives factory of SBL Energy Limited at Raulgaon in Katol taluka of Nagpur district, in which 19 workers were killed and 17 others injured.

He said the families of the deceased will receive Rs 75 lakh from the company, Rs 5 lakh from the state government, and Rs 2 lakh from the Central Government.

The injured will be given Rs 25 lakh each, and the expenses for their medical treatment will also be covered.

“Extreme caution is required while handling highly flammable materials used in such operations. Therefore, there is a need to make the process automation-based to prevent such accidents in the future. It is necessary to reduce human intervention and create systems that allow operations to be carried out in a robotic or fully automated manner.

“The representation to be submitted to the Central Government will include proposals for revision of rules, measures to enhance worker safety through automation and steps to reduce human intervention. This will help prevent the recurrence of such serious accidents in the future,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam, replying to another issue in the Legislative Council, said that a case has been registered in Pune against individuals found in possession of narcotic drugs for intoxication and illegal trade without valid licences or doctors’ prescriptions.

The issue was raised by member Chitra Wagh, with a supplementary question by Abhijit Vanjari.

The Minister said charges have been framed against five individuals in the case. Two have been arrested, while a search is underway for the remaining three accused.

A charge sheet against all five accused has already been filed in court, he added.

The Minister said investigations revealed that the seized drugs were standardised medicines, but they were not purchased from local medical stores.

“Preliminary findings suggest that these medicines were supplied from outside the state. The investigation into the complete supply chain is currently ongoing. No company manufacturing counterfeit narcotics has been found within Pune city,” he said.

According to the Minister, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is conducting regular inspections and taking strict action against those violating drug sale regulations in Pune and across Maharashtra.

