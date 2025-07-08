Maharashtra to modernise six ITIs: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Skill Development Department, Ports Department, and Atal Solutions Pvt Ltd on Tuesday to create skilled manpower for the ports and logistics sector.

Foreign credit agencies (ECA) from the Netherlands, Denmark, and Poland will invest Rs 120 crore under this MoU.

In the first phase, six selected ITI institutes in Mumbai, Pune, Baramati, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, and Nashik will be modernised. This project aims to train around 5,000 to 7,000 students annually with world-class skills, thus boosting employment opportunities, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present at the MoU signing ceremony.

The Chief Minister said that large-scale employment opportunities will be created in projects like Vadhavan Port. Through this MoU, skilled manpower will be developed, creating major employment prospects for the youth.

He further said that through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, Maharashtra has already made a significant mark in the skill development sector.

“This MoU will not only benefit Vadhavan but also create job opportunities across the state. Maharashtra will gain global recognition in port-related skill development,” he added.

The Minister of Skill Development, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, said that ITIs will create skilled manpower for the maritime and port management sectors.

“Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are the backbone of India’s skill development system, providing vocational training to make youth employable. Recognising the need for skilled manpower in maritime transport and port management, ITIs in Maharashtra are now gearing up to cater to these sectors. The Skill Development Department aims to transform ITIs into world-class skill training centres under the PPP model. This MoU aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, Skill India Mission, Maharashtra ITI Modernisation Policy 2025, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This decision will enable ITIs to offer modern, employment-oriented training,” said Minister Lodha.

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane emphasised the growing need for skilled manpower in the ports and logistics sectors. He stated that future-ready skilled manpower is being developed for JNPT, Vadhavan, and other port authorities, focusing on maritime transport and port management. This collaboration will certainly boost state development by creating employment opportunities through skill development.

“The project aims to strengthen Maharashtra as a hub of high-quality skill development by modernising ITIs and introducing employment-oriented, updated courses. The first phase includes Mumbai, Pune, Baramati, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, and Nashik ITIs, aligning with the state’s maritime vision. The modernisation will include advanced simulation labs, specialised maritime transport courses, integration of international curricula, training by global experts, and certification programs. This MoU will establish India’s first export-capable vocational training model, which will likely be replicated by other states,” said the government release.

This project will adopt an ECA-based financial model, involving an investment of 12 million euros. Rural Enhancer Group of India will implement the project, with funding support from JNPT and the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

The project includes 98 per cent political and 95 per cent financial risk insurance coverage under the ECA framework. It is a social impact project that will be pivotal for future port-related skill development and employment generation, said the government release.

--IANS

sj/dan