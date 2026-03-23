Maharashtra to map all mines in three months amid illegal mining concerns

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday told the Legislative Assembly that illegal mining is rampant in the state and will be shut down immediately. He also announced that an ETS mapping (digital system survey) of all mines across the state will be conducted.

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The issue of large-scale illegal excavation of minor minerals in Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts was raised through a ‘Calling Attention’ motion by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu.

Prabhu demanded action, stating that excavation is being carried out at several places without environmental clearance, leading to a massive loss of government revenue. He further noted that after a complaint is filed, work stops briefly for nominal action but resumes shortly thereafter.

In his reply, Minister Bawankule said that in many instances, the validity of mining leases was not checked, environmental clearances were not obtained, mining zone planning was ignored, and advance royalty was not collected. Preliminary investigations have revealed that permissions were granted in some cases despite the absence of proper documentation. He also noted that hills in Raigad, Thane and Palghar have been hollowed out, alleging the involvement of influential individuals.

“To determine the actual extent of minor mineral excavation, a statewide ETS mapping will be completed within the next three months. Following the mapping, all illegal mines will be shut down. Permissions granted over the last five years will be scrutinised, and action will be taken wherever irregularities are found. Any mine lacking a valid licence, explosive department clearance, or environmental permission will be shut down. District Collectors will be directed to inspect all mines and submit a report within three days,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Dilip Lande alleged that hills in the Chandivali area of Mumbai are being excavated for illegal construction. He claimed that traffic police themselves stand guard to protect trucks at night. In response, Minister Bawankule urged MLAs to bring such instances to the government’s notice. “This looting of the state must be stopped collectively. While necessary minerals will be provided through legal means, illegal excavation will be completely stopped,” he said.

Joining the discussion, Congress MLA Nana Patole also demanded strict action against illegal excavation in the state. Prabhu added, “When members raise questions, officials tell them that work has been halted only for the duration of the Assembly session and will resume later. This has caused a massive loss of revenue. This revenue must be recovered, and action should be taken against the tehsildars and sub-divisional officers who aid these activities.”

--IANS

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