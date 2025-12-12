Maharashtra to develop UMED Malls in 10 districts to provide year-round market for women’s SHG products

Nagpur, Dec 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore informed the Assembly on Friday that the state government will construct UMED Malls in 10 districts in the first phase to provide a permanent, year-round marketplace for products made by women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Minister Gore, in his reply to a question, confirmed the Cabinet's approval for the 'UMED Mall' concept.

He further stated that the government has earmarked Rs 200 crore for the construction of these malls. Each District Sales Centre (UMED Mall) will have a minimum area of 20,000 sq ft, he added.

The Minister also mentioned that the government is considering expanding the mall initiative to the Taluka level in subsequent phases. He emphasised that while events like 'Mahalakshmi Saras,' District, and Mini Saras exhibitions are organised, they do offer marketing platforms, but they are temporary. The UMED Malls will provide a much-needed permanent marketplace throughout the year.

Minister Gore assured the House that the UMED campaign will not be discontinued and will remain in effect even after 2026.

He also addressed the demands of Community Resource Persons (CRPs) and contractual staff working under the mission.

“The demand to designate Community Resource Persons (CRPs) as 'Gram Sakhi' (Village Friend) has been accepted, and a Government Resolution (GR) on this is expected to be issued today. The government has decided to provide uniforms to the employees. The design will be chosen by the employees and approved by the government. The permanent employment of UMED-related staff is not possible in Maharashtra, as no other state in the country has done so. However, the government will study concession models implemented by states like Bihar and consider adopting any suitable features,” Minister Gore said.

Highlighting the extensive support provided to women's SHGs, Minister Gore said Maharashtra currently has 6,53,192 operational SHGs. The state has released Rs 872 crore as revolving funds and Rs 222 crore as community funds to 3,70,350 groups. He added that increased bank linkages have strengthened women-led entrepreneurship across the state.

He told the assembly that he is in discussions with the Union Minister of Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, regarding the UMED initiative and has scheduled a meeting with the employee organisations within the next 15 days.

--IANS

sj/skp