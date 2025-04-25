Maharashtra to act against overstaying Pakistani nationals following visa suspension: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced a stringent crackdown on Pakistani nationals overstaying in the state, following a central government decision to suspend visa services for citizens of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "The central government has decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals who have come to India. We have sought a list (of Pakistani nationals who have come to India), they are being identified and police officials have been instructed to ensure that no Pakistani national stays in Maharashtra for more than 48 hours...Action will be taken against Pakistani nationals who overstay (in Maharashtra"

The Chief Minister emphasised that all district police units have been directed to conduct strict surveillance and ensure compliance with the new directive. "We will monitor it fully and send them out. Those who overstay will face legal action," he said.

Fadnavis also confirmed that he held a detailed discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the issue. "I had a detailed talk with the Union Home Minister and action will be taken as per his Guidance," he stated.

Earlier, on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Ministers and asked them to identify all Pakistani nationals in their respective states, according to sources.

A decision has been made to cancel all types of visas, effective immediately. Shah has also asked the Chief Ministers to take steps to ensure the prompt return of the people to Pakistan.

This comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. (ANI)