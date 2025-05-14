Maharashtra: Three-and-a-half-year-old boy dies in Thane house fire

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) In a heartbreaking incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old child died after a fire broke out in a house near the Kasara Bypass in Shahapur village, located in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The fire reportedly started around 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the residence of Dattatray Bule.

Eyewitnesses said the fire was first noticed by a group of boys heading out to play cricket on their two-wheelers. Spotting smoke and flames, the boys immediately stopped and attempted to douse the fire with whatever water they could find in the vicinity.

Due to a shortage of water, they struggled to contain the blaze. While trying to extinguish the fire, one of the boys realised that a child was trapped inside the house.

Without wasting a moment, the boy entered the burning structure and managed to pull the child out. The child, identified as Krishna Bule, was immediately rushed to the Kasara Primary Health Centre, and later referred to Kharadi Rural Hospital for further treatment. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The fire had already engulfed the entire house by the time private water tankers arrived to assist. According to the Kasara Police, the initial investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, although the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

Upon receiving information, the Thane Disaster Management team promptly arrived at the scene. Team members bravely entered the burning house wearing wet blankets and tried to put out the fire and rescue anyone who might be trapped inside the burning house.

The Kasara Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the local community is in shock over the tragic loss of such a young life.

Authorities are expected to further assess the cause of the fire and determine if any safety protocols were violated.

