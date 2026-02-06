Maharashtra sets up agency to facilitate overseas jobs for youth

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Friday approved the establishment of a state-level apex institution, Maharashtra Agency for Holistic International Mobility and Advancements (MAHIMA), a wholly government-owned, not-for-profit company, aimed at creating an ecosystem to facilitate overseas employment for the state’s skilled workforce.

The agency will coordinate with NSDC-International, global employers, skill universities, training institutions, industry associations and recruiting agencies.

MAHIMA will support candidates through skill and language training, counselling, documentation facilitation, pre-departure orientation and financial assistance mechanisms, including scholarships and credit guarantees.

“Its scope of work will primarily focus on the following key areas, including international cooperation and agreements, advertising and publicity, database of eligible candidates, guidance and counselling, skill and language training, assistance regarding culture and etiquette, documentation facilitation, pre-departure orientation training, and technology and infrastructure,” the government resolution said.

Formed under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, MAHIMA will function under the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department.

“In the current scenario, the challenge of domestic job creation, combined with the availability of employment opportunities in developed countries and significantly higher wages compared to those offered in India, has led to a growing trend among Indian youth towards international employment over the last few years. Notably, the proportion of workers and students from Maharashtra among them is significant.

“States like Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have established dedicated umbrella organisations for the effective coordination and implementation of overseas employment initiatives. Through these institutions, employment opportunities abroad are being made available to skilled manpower,” the resolution said.

Experts believe that creating a strong and well-coordinated ecosystem for the skilled workforce is essential to improve employment opportunities and long-term career growth.

Access to quality training, language skills, certification, counselling and reliable placement support enables workers to compete effectively in both domestic and international job markets.

It's also believed that a structured system linking skill institutions, industry, recruiters and government agencies helps reduce exploitation, ensures better wages and working conditions, and builds confidence among job seekers.

Besides, such an ecosystem also allows young professionals to adapt to changing global requirements and enhances the overall credibility of the workforce, making them more attractive to employers worldwide.

