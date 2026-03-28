Maharashtra seeks Centre’s support to fast-track PNG rollout in state

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday urged the Centre to extend technical and financial support to speed up the expansion of the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network across the state.

Read More

Bhujbal was speaking at a high-level joint meeting convened by the Centre to discuss improving the availability of clean fuel and ensuring time-bound expansion of the PNG network for residential and commercial sectors, particularly in the context of the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.

He said PNG connections should be made mandatory in all new housing projects to ensure wider adoption. The minister also called for targeted campaigns to extend connections to older residential areas.

Bhujbal stressed that expanding PNG use in hotels, restaurants and small-scale industries would help reduce costs and promote cleaner fuel alternatives. He added that licensing and connection procedures must be simplified.

“Maharashtra has already streamlined permission processes and standardised rates across various local bodies to boost City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects,” he said, while seeking special financial and infrastructural support for cities in the state to improve project viability.

He also urged central agencies to ensure coordinated and timely approvals for pipeline expansion and called for an increase in the LPG quota for commercial use to meet rising demand.

“The Maharashtra government is taking firm steps toward promoting clean fuel. To achieve these goals effectively and within the set timeframe, consistent cooperation from the Central Government is expected,” Bhujbal said.

Highlighting steps to remove bureaucratic hurdles, he said the state government had issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Friday with a series of directives.

“Pending permissions from municipal corporations, PWD, and Water Resources Departments for laying CGD pipelines will now be considered ‘deemed approved’. Local bodies are instructed to grant new CGD permissions within 24 hours. Charges for road restoration and various permits by local self-government bodies are to be waived to promote expansion,” Bhujbal said.

He added that companies may restore public property at their own cost, subject to quality guarantees. In other cases, fees will be charged as per the central notification dated March 24, 2026. CGD companies will be allowed to operate round the clock, with seasonal restrictions relaxed.

According to the minister, no separate NOCs from Chief Fire Officers or Traffic Police will be required for digging or laying pipelines. Companies will only need to submit a daily work schedule to the concerned departments.

To ensure coordination, the Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies has been appointed as the nodal officer for Maharashtra. These special measures will remain in force until June 30 this year, he said.

--IANS

sj/snj/skp