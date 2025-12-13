Maharashtra pushes green energy, plans 800-MW supercritical thermal unit at Chandrapur

Nagpur, Dec 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of State for Energy Meghana Bordikar Sakore on Saturday outlined the State’s ambitious renewable energy roadmap while also confirming plans to add new thermal power capacity, citing a sharp rise in electricity demand from industry and households.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by MLA Kishore Jorgewar on renewable energy capacity addition and the proposed thermal plant at Chandrapur, the Minister said the government was focused on ensuring a stable and reliable power supply even as it transitions to cleaner energy sources.

She said Maharashtra has committed to achieving net-zero emissions from fossil fuels by 2050. Under the National Building Code (NBC) 2016, buildings taller than 15 metres are required to reduce dependence on fossil fuels by 2030. The State aims to generate 40 per cent of its total electricity from renewable sources.

Referring to the New and Renewable Energy Sources Policy announced in 2020, the Minister said Maharashtra has set a target of creating 17,360 MW of renewable energy capacity. She highlighted the ongoing Chief Minister Solar Power Mission (Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana), under which an extensive drive is being undertaken to provide solar feeders to farmers for an uninterrupted and sustainable power supply.

The Minister informed the House that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran) has entered into power purchase agreements (PPAs) for a total of 42,518 MW from various sources, including 2,203 MW through short-term contracts and 984 MW through medium-term contracts. She added that PPAs have been planned to secure power supply up to 2031-32.

To address the intermittency of solar and wind power and maintain grid stability, the State is also moving ahead with new thermal projects. The Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS), currently the largest power plant in Maharashtra, has an installed capacity of 3,340 MW from its existing units (2 × 210 MW and 5 × 500 MW).

“The State is considering the construction of a new 800-MW unit at CSTPS based on Advanced Ultra Supercritical technology, with provisions for flexible operation. The detailed project report and technical and financial viability studies have been submitted, and the project feasibility extends up to 2038-39,” the Minister said.

She noted that Advanced Ultra Supercritical technology is being prioritised across the country because of its higher efficiency and lower emissions compared to older thermal units.

The Minister added that the proposed expansion of the State-owned Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) remains a key component of Maharashtra’s energy strategy, though the project is still at the detailed planning and approval stage.

The overarching objective, she said, is to balance the rapid expansion of renewable energy with dependable base-load power, ensuring efficient load management, preventing outages and relying on “must-run” thermal generation when solar power is unavailable.

