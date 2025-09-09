Maharashtra: PM-KUSUM scheme brings prosperity to farmers in Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Sep 9 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) is transforming the lives of farmers in all states in India. Its impact is clearly visible in Shingave village of Rahata tehsil in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district.

The scheme aims to provide affordable and sustainable energy for irrigation. It has empowered farmers with solar-powered pumps. So, they are being helped to overcome long-standing challenges related to electricity supply.

For Dilip Sayaji Shejwal, a farmer from Shingave village, the PM-KUSUM scheme has been a game-changer. He recalls the earlier struggles due to irregular power supply, which made timely irrigation difficult and affected crop yields.

“Earlier, due to power cuts, I couldn’t water my crops on time. But with the solar pump I received under the PM-KUSUM scheme, that problem is now gone. I can irrigate my fields on time, and this has led to better crop production,” said Dilip, expressing gratitude for the government’s initiative. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.

Another beneficiary, Yogesh Vasantrao Wable, also received a solar pump under the scheme. He now irrigates his farmland without depending on grid electricity and has seen a notable reduction in input costs.

“Irrigation through the solar pump has freed me from electricity outages and reduced my farming costs. The savings have improved my income,” said Yogesh, adding that the scheme has made farming more sustainable and less stressful.

The PM-KUSUM scheme is designed to provide clean, reliable, and low-cost power to farmers for irrigation through solar energy, reducing their dependency on diesel and erratic electricity supply. As a result, farmers are saving money on fuel and energy while achieving better productivity.

With uninterrupted access to solar-powered irrigation, farmers like Dilip and Yogesh are now able to plan their agricultural activities more efficiently, ultimately leading to higher incomes and improved quality of life.

The success of the PM-KUSUM scheme in villages like Shingave reflects the broader transformation taking place in rural India, where sustainable energy solutions are empowering farmers, boosting agricultural output, and contributing to environmental conservation.

As the government continues to scale up the initiative, more farmers across the country are expected to benefit, marking a significant step towards energy security and economic empowerment in the agricultural sector.

