Maharashtra offers excellent ecosystem for industry and investment: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday invited British investors to invest in the state, saying it possesses an excellent ecosystem for industry and investment.

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He said Maharashtra attracts the highest foreign investment in India and remains the country’s economic powerhouse as well as its “startup capital”.

The Chief Minister made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Members of Parliament from the UK, led by Birmingham MP Liam Byrne.

During the interaction, Fadnavis said the state has set a target of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

“Maharashtra is the technology hub of the nation, contributing 13 per cent to India’s total GDP. The state holds 60 per cent of India’s data centre capacity,” he said.

Referring to the visiting delegation as “true ambassadors of Britain”, the Chief Minister said the comprehensive economic and trade agreement between India and the UK would significantly boost trade between Maharashtra and Britain.

He added that the state government is working towards ensuring that 52 per cent of Maharashtra’s total energy requirements are met through renewable sources by 2030.

Fadnavis also said that following the Centre’s new education policy allowing foreign universities to establish campuses in India, Maharashtra is developing an “Edu-City” in Navi Mumbai.

Infrastructure is being created to facilitate foreign universities.

“Letters of Intent (LoI) have already been issued to British universities to open campuses. Courses are expected to begin this year, with facilities designed to accommodate around 1,00,000 students,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting investment opportunities, Fadnavis drew parallels between major cities in India and the UK.

“London and Mumbai share similar economic growth potential, and a global financial centre is being developed in Mumbai. Similarly, Pune and Birmingham offer comparable opportunities for the automobile industry. The partnership between Maharashtra and Britain will certainly contribute to a bright future,” he said.

Liam Byrne, who led the UK delegation, said Maharashtra is not only the economic powerhouse of India but has also become a major attraction for global investors.

--IANS

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