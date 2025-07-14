Maharashtra: Nearly 70,000 houses built in Sangli under PM Awas Yojana

Sangli (Maharashtra), July 14 (IANS) The central government has launched many public welfare schemes keeping in mind the large population of the country. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, one of the key schemes to provide affordable housing for the low and moderate-income residents of the country, has been effectively implemented in the Sangli district of Maharashtra.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is one of the ambitious schemes launched by PM Modi. Under this, financial assistance is given to needy people to build permanent houses. Nearly 70,000 houses have been built in the Sangli district through this scheme.

The Gram Panchayat officer of the area told IANS, "There are more people in the area who earn their living by doing labour and belong to the poor class. These people needed permanent houses. We conducted a survey on behalf of the Gram Panchayat. The list of those who were found suitable for the scheme in the survey was forwarded. Many poor people got permanent houses."

Nandini Ghanekar, Sangli District Coordinator for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, said, "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been started here since 2016. From that time till today, about 70,000 houses have been built through the scheme, out of which more than 50,000 were built in 2021-22. Many houses are on the verge of completion, for which work is going on at a fast pace. We have implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana very successfully in the district. People are very happy with the houses built in the district through the scheme."

A beneficiary of the scheme said, “Earlier, I was forced to live in a mud house, in which I had to face a lot of difficulties. But thanks to the scheme of the Central Government, I now have my own pucca house.”

It is noteworthy that since 2014, efforts have been made to search for more and more beneficiaries through the Central Government and give them houses. So far, 69,8000 houses have been distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Sangli district. Due to this scheme, the dream of the beneficiaries to get their own house has been fulfilled.

