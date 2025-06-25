Maharashtra moving towards eliminating malnutrition: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Maharashtra’s ongoing journey towards eliminating malnutrition is the result of the combined efforts, coordination and communication of various departments and agencies of the state.

“The efforts of the state government to eradicate malnutrition in rural and urban areas of the state have been successful. It has been observed that the number of malnourished children in the state has been decreasing in the last two years. The number of severely malnourished children has come down from 1.93 to 0.61 per cent,” he said.

The Chief Minister further added that the number of moderately malnourished children has come down from 5.9 to 3.11 per cent. In the last year, the number of severely malnourished children has been reduced by half.

He pointed out that Maharashtra is a leading state in various fields, adding that the government has also taken many important and people-oriented decisions in the field of social justice.

“At the same time, Maharashtra, being a leader in the implementation of human development and welfare schemes for all sections of the society, is also a matter of pride for all of us,” he added.

He added that the success of the initiatives being implemented to eradicate malnutrition in the state is evident from the statistics, adding that in the last two years, various schemes and initiatives of the Central and state governments for women and children have been effectively implemented in the state.

“Due to this, the rate of malnutrition has reduced significantly,” he said.

According to the survey conducted in connection with malnutrition, the number of children whose weight and height were measured year-wise as of the end of March 2025 is 41 lakh, 67 thousand 180 in 2023, 42 lakh 62 thousand 652 in 2024 and 48 lakh 10 thousand 302 in 2025.

The number of severely malnourished children in the state was 80,248 (1.93 per cent) at the end of March 2023, which decreased to 51,475 (1.21 per cent) at the end of March 2024.

While this rate has further decreased to 29,107 (0.61 per cent) at the end of March 2025. At the same time, the number of moderately malnourished children has significantly decreased since March 2023, from 2,12,203 (5.09 per cent) to 1,66,998 (3.92 per cent) in 2924 and 1,49,617 (3.11 per cent) in 2025.

The Chief Minister said that the Integrated Child Development Service Scheme is being effectively implemented in the state through the Women and Child Development Department.

Under this scheme, regular supplementary nutritional food is being provided to children in the age group of 6 months to 6 years, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Home Delivery Meal (THR) is being provided to children in the age group of 6 months to 3 years, pregnant women and lactating mothers, and Hot Fresh Meal (HCM) is being provided to children in the age group of 3 to 6 years.

In the tribal areas, under the Bharat Ratna A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Amrit Aahar Yojana, pregnant women and lactating mothers are being given one-time square meals. Children between the ages of 6 months and 6 years are being given bananas and eggs.

Also, a village child development centre has been started for severely malnourished (SAM) children, where children are being given three times the necessary nutritious food and health services.

On the same lines, urban child development centres have been started for severely malnourished children in urban areas. The overall development of these children is being monitored through the NURTURE app, said the Chief Minister.

“A task force has been formed to reduce malnutrition in the state, and action is being taken as per their recommendations. Weekly review of the field mechanisms is being conducted for the effective implementation of schemes and programmes. It has been found that this positive change is taking place due to capacity building of field officers, regular training and guidance of Anganwadi workers and helpers,” said the Chief Minister.

