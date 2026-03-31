Maharashtra govt transfers 10 IAS officers

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Maharashtra government, on Tuesday, transferred 10 bureaucrats, government officials said.

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Lokesh Chandra, an IAS officer of the 1993 batch and Chairman as well as Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister in Mumbai.

Ashwini Bhide, an IAS officer of 1995 batch and Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, has been posted as the Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Bhide is the first woman bureaucrat to assume the charge of BMC Commissioner especially when the civic body has undertaken a slew of projects for Mumbai's transformation.

Vikas Chandra Rastogi, an IAS officer of 1995 batch and Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture), has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Financial Reforms, Finance Department and the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

His appointment comes when the state government has launched its vision document to achieve 'Viksit Maharashtra' by 2047 with the state economy reaching $5 trillion.

Vinita Vaid Singal, an IAS officer of 1996 batch and Principal Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, has been posted as the Principal Secretary of Soil and Water Conservation Department of Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Parimal Singh, an IAS officer of 2004 batch and Project Director of Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivanee Project (POCRA) in Mumbai has been posted as Secretary of Agriculture department.

He will be tasked with the implementation of the Maharashtra MahaAgri-AI Policy 2025–2029, launched with a Rs 500 crore outlay to integrate AI, Generative AI, and digital technology into agriculture, aiming to boost productivity by 40 per cent and reduce fertiliser costs by 30 per cent.

Tukaram Mundhe, an IAS officer of 2005 batch and Divyang Kalyan Department Secretary, has been posted the Disaster Management, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Revenue and Forest Department Secretary at the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Lahu Mali, an IAS officer of 2009 batch, has been posted as the Managing Director of Shivshahi Punarvasan Project Limited Mumbai.

Manik Gursal, an IAS officer of 2009 batch, has been posted as the Divyang Kalyan Department Secretary at the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Prerna Deshbhratar, an IAS officer of 2010 batch and State Tax Joint Commissioner in Mumbai has been posted as State Fisheries Department Commissioner in Mumbai.

Prithviraj B.P., an IAS officer of 2014 batch and Additional Municipal Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation has been posted as Municipal Commissioner of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

--IANS

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