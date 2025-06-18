Maharashtra govt to formulate policy on agricultural wages: Agriculture Minister

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate on Wednesday said the government is set to take concrete steps to formulate a policy on agricultural wages to enhance agricultural productivity and reduce the cost of farming.

The government is promoting agricultural mechanisation through various schemes aimed at reducing manual labour and encouraging the use of unmanned machinery. All suggestions received in the interest of farmers will be considered positively and acted upon, assured the meeting during a meeting with the Maharashtra State Association of Government Agricultural Award-Winning Farmers to discuss various issues related to agriculture.

Minister Kokate stated that the government will form an agricultural advisory committee, which will include these award-winning farmers as members. A comprehensive proposal will be submitted to determine appropriate policies for agricultural work. Reforms will also be made to the crop insurance scheme, and agricultural universities and research centres will be strengthened.

The government continuously supports research into new crops and encourages natural farming to improve soil fertility and crop productivity.

He also added that suggestions regarding state and central government schemes will be seriously considered. The government is committed to implementing effective suggestions for the benefit of farmers.

He said that the steps will be taken to increase crop yield through new technologies and to exempt agricultural processing units from local taxes levied by Gram Panchayats.

Furthermore, the government will ensure that a representative of the association is invited to future government award distribution ceremonies and is given a seat on the dais.

Meanwhile, the Association president, Prakash Patil, said that the agriculture minister held a meeting with award-winning farmers at the Mantralaya and discussed 16 major issues related to farming in the state. The minister listened to the concerns of all farmers present and instructed the relevant officials to take appropriate action.

--IANS

sj/dan