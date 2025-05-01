"Maharashtra Govt committed to supporting Pahalgam attack victims' families": Ajit Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar described the recent attack in Pahalgam as deeply tragic and noted the loss of six Maharashtra residents among the 26 people who were gunned down by the terrorists on April 22.

Pawar highlighted the efforts of the state and central governments to prevent such incidents. He outlined the decisions made at the recent cabinet meeting to provide financial aid and employment assistance to the families of the victims.

Pawar emphasised the Maharashtra government's commitment to supporting affected families.

"The attack in Pahalgam was deeply tragic, and the central and state governments continuously strive to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. Maharashtra lost six lives in this unfortunate event. We made some decisions at the last cabinet meeting, including those related to financial aid and employment assistance. We understand that those who have passed away will not return, but the Maharashtra government is committed to supporting the affected families, which is why this decision has been taken...Various measures are being taken at both the national level and within Jammu & Kashmir regarding this incident. People across the country feel that action should be taken in response, but every aspect is carefully considered and approached peacefully. All such efforts are being carried out at the Prime Minister's level in Delhi," he said.

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, and the government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the brutal terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met a day after the Pahalgam terror attack. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

India has taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions. (ANI)

