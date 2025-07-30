Maharashtra government transfers five bureaucrats

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday, in a minor reshuffle, transferred five bureaucrats.

Anil Diggikar (IAS: RR:1990), Additional Chief Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Vikas Shankar Kharage (IAS: RR:1994), Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue, Registration and Stamp), Revenue & Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

The post was vacant after the incumbent Rakesh Kumar was appointed as the state chief secretary.

Shrikrishnanath Panchal (IAS: RR:2016), Collector, Jalna, has been posted as Collector, Thane.

Ashima Mittal (IAS: RR: 2018), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Nashik, has been posted as Collector, Jalna.

Aziz Shaikh (IAS: NON-SCS:2019), Managing Director, Shivshahai Punrvasan Project Limited, Mumbai, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Dhule.

Earlier, on July 17, the state government transferred 20 bureaucrats. Some of them are:

MM Suryawanshi (IAS: SCS:2010), Managing Director, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Mumbai, was posted as Municipal Commissioner, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, Vasai.

Deepa Mudhol-Munde (IAS: RR:2011), Chairman and Managing Director, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, Pune, was posted as Commissioner, Social Welfare, Pune.

Neelesh Gatne (IAS: SCS:2012), Chief Executive Officer, Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Pune, was posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Mumbai.

Dnyaneshwar Khilari (IAS: SCS:2013), Director, OBC, Bahujan Welfare, Pune, was posted as Additional Settlement Commissioner and Additional Director, Land Records, Pune.

Anilkumar Pawar (IAS: SCS:2014), Municipal Commissioner, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, Vasai, was posted as Chief Executive Officer, MMRSRA, Thane.

