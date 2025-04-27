Maharashtra: Fire at Bhiwandi plywood factory rages for over 24 hours; cooling ops underway

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): A massive fire that broke out at a plywood factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi in the early hours of Saturday continued to rage for over 24 hours, gutting material worth several lakhs of rupees, officials said on Sunday.

Cooling operations are still underway.

According to officials, the fire broke out at a factory located within the Mani Surat Complex.

Officials said that they received a call about the blaze in a four-storey factory at 3:30 am on Saturday.

Following the call, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation deployed at least four fire tenders to the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far. Firefighting operations are still ongoing.



"The cooling process is currently underway. We are trying to complete the firefighting operation as soon as possible. However, we are facing many challenges due to the continuous burning of the plywood godown," Fire Officer Sachin Sawant told ANI on Sunday.

"The debris from the godown has collapsed, and the fire is still active. We are making every effort to bring it under control," he added.

Further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)