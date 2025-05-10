Maharashtra Cyber Department warns against fake news circulation amid rising India-Pak tensions

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) The Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Department, on Saturday issued an advisory warning against the circulation of fake news amid cross-border tensions, asking the citizens to show restraint.

"Spreading false information, knowingly or unknowingly, is a punishable offence under relevant provisions of law. Maharashtra Cyber strongly advises all citizens to exercise restraint and discernment while consuming and sharing information, particularly in relation to matters of national importance. The Government of India maintains official communication channels and verified platforms for issuing statements, updates, and press releases concerning national security and defence matters. Citizens are urged to rely exclusively on these official sources for information and are firmly discouraged from forwarding or amplifying unverified messages, videos, or images that may contribute to social discord or misinformation," said the advisory.

The department has appealed to all individuals to act responsibly, verify facts from authorised sources, and report any suspicious or misleading content at the earliest opportunity.

"In view of the prevailing cross-border tensions, accurate and timely information concerning developments at the border and adjoining regions holds vital importance for citizens. However, Maharashtra Cyber has observed with concern that amidst the dissemination of critical information, several instances of fake news are being circulated across various digital platforms. This misinformation not only misleads the public but also promotes confusion and unrest within society," said the advisory.

"A considerable volume of this fake content pertains to alleged army movements, strategic operations, or retaliatory measures from neighbouring countries. Such unverified and misleading content poses a serious risk to national security and may contribute to the escalation of tensions. Unsocial elements appear to be exploiting the sensitivity of the situation by generating and distributing this fake news with the intention of gaining followers, inciting panic, or manipulating public perception," said the advisory.

Taking cognisance of these developments, Maharashtra Cyber has issued several notices for the removal of such false narratives across social media and communication platforms. The department remains fully committed to maintaining a secure and trustworthy information environment and will continue to coordinate with platform operators and enforcement agencies to curb the spread of misinformation.

The Cyber Department's advisory comes a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde warned that the government will take stern action against those spreading fake news on social media.

CM Fadnavis, at the meeting he chaired to review the security arrangement and preparedness amid escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, asked the administration to study the central government's 'Union War Book' in depth and inform everyone about it.

Police cyber cells in every district should monitor social media and identify handles that are helping Pakistan and take action against them. If anyone is helping the enemy or spreading false information, take action against them, he said at the meeting.

Further, Eknath Shinde said, "Spreading fake news on social media is a serious crime. Strict action would be taken against it. We request that people not film, video, and broadcast whatever preparations are being made by the military and coast guard forces, as it is important from a security perspective."

He announced that the government will initiate strong action against those engaged in spreading fake news on social media.

--IANS

sj/svn