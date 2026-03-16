Maharashtra Congress chief hopes US-Israel-Iran war will end soon

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshvardhan Sapkal on Monday said that the ongoing war between the United States, Israel and Iran is having repercussions across the world, and due to this war situation, shortages of gas and fuel are beginning to be felt in India as well.

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He expressed hope that the war would end soon and that peace would be restored in Asia.

Sapkal was speaking to reporters after visiting the Iranian Consulate and meeting Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, Iran’s Consul General.

He said that during the meeting, which took place following an invitation, condolences were expressed over the death of Iran’s supreme leader, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as for the soldiers and civilians killed in the attacks—particularly 165 schoolgirls and 14 teachers. Condolences were also extended to all those who lost their lives on both sides.

He expressed solidarity with the people of Iran during this difficult time and conveyed his sympathies. The Congress leader also expressed hope that the war would end as soon as possible and that peace would be established.

During the hour-long meeting, reference was also made to the ancient civilisational ties between India and Iran. Discussions were held on the influence of these relations on Indian society, as well as on the Marathi language, literature, cultural exchanges and shared heritage.

Sapkal also expressed hope that the disrupted fuel supply chain would soon return to normal levels.

Motlagh briefed those present about the current war situation and the sequence of events leading up to it. He also spoke about the courage and resilience shown by the Iranian people in the present circumstances.

Sapkal said that since India is the land of Buddha and Gandhi, the sentiment expressed was that peace should prevail in the world. On the occasion, Sapkal presented Motlagh with a copy of Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography as a gift.

--IANS

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