Maharashtra Cabinet clears Anti-Conversion Bill; to be tabled in Budget Session

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on Thursday approved the long-pending anti-conversion Bill, titled the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, during a Cabinet meeting.

Read More

The Bill will be introduced in the Maharashtra Legislature during the ongoing Budget Session, after which a Government Resolution (GR) will be issued.

Minister Nitesh Rane confirmed the Cabinet’s decision to present the anti-conversion Bill during the session.

According to Rane, under the proposed law, if a person carries out religious conversion through force, fraud or allurements, a non-bailable offence will be registered.

He said there is also a provision for the arrest of the accused in such cases, and bail will not be granted easily. All technical details of the law will be made public soon.

Rane claimed that the proposed legislation would be stricter and more effective than the anti-conversion laws currently in force in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

According to government sources, the proposed law seeks to prohibit fraudulent and coercive religious conversions while protecting the religious autonomy of individuals.

The legislation aims to provide a clear legal framework that upholds the freedom of religion while preventing its misuse.

The Bill is broadly aligned with similar laws enacted in other states and includes provisions for cancellation of registration and punishment of those involved in illegal conversions.

Repeat offenders are expected to face stricter punishment compared to first-time offenders, with the Home Department tasked with determining the appropriate quantum of punishment.

Government sources said the Constitution of India grants every citizen the fundamental right to freedom of religion, including the right to freely practise, propagate and teach one’s religion.

“However, there has been an increase in incidents of unauthorised religious conversions in Maharashtra. These involve physical, mental or emotional pressure on vulnerable individuals, including threats of divine displeasure, promises of material benefits, or exploitation through the institution of marriage. Such practices undermine the dignity and autonomy of individuals and violate the fundamental principles of the Constitution,” sources added.

The government decided to introduce the Bill following representations from elected representatives, organisations and citizens seeking legislation to prevent fraudulent or forced religious conversions.

“Similar laws have been enacted in other states in India. Accordingly, a special committee was formed under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, through a Government Resolution dated February 14, 2025, to study the situation in the state, suggest measures for handling complaints related to forced or fraudulent conversions, examine laws in other states, and prepare a draft Bill,” sources said.

In this regard, the Director General of Police submitted the draft of the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026 to the state government through a letter dated February 26, 2026.

Meanwhile, Rane also welcomed the Bombay High Court’s decision regarding the offering of Namaz in public places.

He said that since a large number of mosques and designated prayer spaces are available in the state, there is no need to offer Namaz on roads or at airports.

--IANS

sj/pgh