Maharashtra Cabinet approves appointment of co-opted members in Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) In a bid to strengthen the administrative and expertise-based representation in local self-government, the Maharashtra State Cabinet has approved the appointment of co-opted members to Zilla Parishads (ZP) and Panchayat Samitis.

The decision was made by the state cabinet at its meeting held late Thursday evening. This decision brings rural local bodies in line with Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils, which already have a provision for nominating experts and experienced individuals as co-opted members to their respective houses.

For the first time, Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis will include members who are not directly elected but nominated based on their specialised knowledge or experience in local governance and social sectors. The decision follows a formal request of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Bawankule had advocated for this provision to ensure that rural local bodies benefit from the guidance of seasoned experts, similar to the system functioning in urban local bodies.

According to the government sources, the primary goal of this move is to enhance the quality of decision-making and administrative efficiency within these rural institutions. By bringing in individuals with technical or social expertise, the government aims to accelerate development projects at the district and taluka levels.

The State Cabinet’s approval paves the way for necessary amendments to the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act. Once the legal framework is updated, Zilla Parishads will be able to nominate a specific number of co-opted members to the general body. Panchayat Samitis will also see the inclusion of such members to assist in local planning and execution.

Political analysts view this as a strategic step by the state government to accommodate senior leadership and subject matter experts who may not have contested direct elections but possess the requisite skills to contribute to rural development. The Rural Development Department is expected to issue the final Government Resolution (GR) outlining the criteria for eligibility and the exact number of members to be co-opted in each wing.

The cabinet decision comes days after the Mahayuti alliance -- comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- won 552 out of 731 Zilla Parishad seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party across the state, securing majorities in districts such as Sindhudurg, Satara, Solapur, Latur, and Dharashiv. The local body results are being viewed as a "semi-final" ahead of the next major Assembly cycle.

With the Maha Vikas Aghadi struggling to maintain its grassroots footprint, the Mahayuti's ability to consolidate both the OBC and Maratha votes across various districts suggests a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

--IANS

sq/dpb